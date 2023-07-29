Delhi Police arrests member of Gogi gang, involved in Tillu Tajpuria murder, after exchange of gunfire

A member of the notorious Gogi gang was arrested following a brief exchange of gunfire with the special staff of outer-north district police, during which he suffered a bullet injury in his leg, police said on Saturday.

(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the alleged criminal as 23-year-old Pawan alias Poona. Police said the incident took place near Bawana industrial area in outer Delhi in the early hours of Friday. One pistol with a live bullet and a stolen TVS Apache motorcycle were seized from the shootout spot, said the police.

Police said at least three bullets were exchanged from both sides. “Two bullets were fired by Pawan and one by the police which hit his right leg, nobody from the raiding party was injured,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

DCP Singh said that Pawan, a resident of Sonepat in Haryana, is one of the members of the Gogi gang, the leader of which was Delhi’s most notorious gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Maan was shot dead by his rival gang led by now-dead gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria in a courtroom at Rohini court complex on September 24, 2021.

Pawan is involved in extortions and robberies committed by the gang in the outer north district, said Singh.

“Our special staff team received information that Pawan would be passing through a road going to Bawana from Lal Flats on a motorcycle late Friday night. Accordingly, a trap was laid, and around midnight, the suspect was spotted riding an Apache motocycle,” said Singh.

As the suspect was asked to stop, he tried to speed away, but his bike skidded, and he fell off it, the DCP said.

The police team rushed to nab him and that is when Pawan panicked, whipped out a pistol and fired two rounds at them, Singh added.

“Luckily, his bullets did not hit anyone in the team. One bullet was fired by the team in self-defence that hit Pawan’s right leg. Thereafter, he was overpowered, and his firearm was seized,” the DCP said, adding the motorcycle was found stolen from the Alipur area during a robbery earlier this year.

Pawan was booked for attempting to kill police personnel and obstructing them in the discharge of their duties. A case under sections 186, 353 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Bawana police station against Pawan, said the DCP.

