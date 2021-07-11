Now, pay up to 1 lakh for violating noise pollution norms in Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has revised the penalties issued for noise pollution caused by loudspeakers and diesel generator (DG) sets in the national capital notifying hefty fines up to ₹1 lakh for violation of rules. The move has come following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for better enforcement and compliance of noise pollution norms.

For the first time, the DPCC has come out with an order that not only lists the different sources of noise pollution but also categorically defines the penalty to be levied if the noise pollution levels cross the prescribed limits.

As per the DPCC order dated June 25, a fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed for noise pollution caused by loudspeakers or public address systems. “For DG sets over 1000 kilovolt-ampere (KVA) emitting sound above the prescribed rules, the penalty will be ₹1 lakh as well as sealing of the equipment,” stated the order.

Besides, using construction equipment that make a lot of noise will invite a fine of ₹50,000 as well as seizure/sealing of equipment, it said.

So far, loudspeakers making noise beyond the permissible limits led to confiscation of equipment, a fine of upto ₹ 5,000 as well as imprisonment up to five years, depending on the gravity of the violation under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. This rule was applied to the noise pollution generating from all other sources and was tweaked to determine the penalty for each category based on the seriousness of the violation.

The order further states that people found bursting firecrackers in residential or commercial areas will be fined ₹1,000. Bursting firecrackers in the silent zone will attract a fine of ₹3,000. In case of firecrackers being used in public rallies, marriage ceremonies and other religious events, the fine levied can go up to ₹10,000 for residential and commercial zones and ₹30,000 in the silent zones.

“Earlier, there was no upper limit fixed for penalties to be levied on violators. The step has been taken for better compliance to noise pollution rules as well as to bring realism in the quantum of the penalty levied,” said a senior DPCC official.

Last year, the NGT asked the pollution-control agencies to take further steps to ensure noise pollution is under control at the ground level for protection of public health and environment. Following this, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in a report submitted to the NGT on June 12, proposed higher penalties for the violations, which were cleared by the latter.