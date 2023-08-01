Nuh violence: Prohibitory orders in Gurugram, schools shut

The administration on Monday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Gurugram and ordered all schools and educational institutions in the district to remain shut on Tuesday in view of the communal violence reported in Nuh district. Police said that at least five shops and five vehicles were also torched in Sohna’s Ambedkar Chowk. They said police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order. (HT Photo)

In an order issued on Monday evening, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said that in view of the violence and blocking of roads reported from Nuh, all government and private educational institutions will remain closed on Tuesday.

“Being a neighbouring district of Nuh, there is likelihood of increasing tension, annoyance, observation and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in Gurugram,” Yadav said citing the reason behind imposing prohibitory orders.

Earlier, Yadav issued a separate order imposing prohibitory orders in Gurugram under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Police officers said that violence was also reported from Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna on Monday evening, in which at lease five cars and five shops were gutted.

Officers said that stone pelting took place from the roof of some houses near Ambedkar Chowk and the traffic on the main Sohna road remained disrupted for more than an hour.

Citing eyewitness accounts, police officers said that most of those engaged in the violence were aged between 18 to 24 years. They said that soon after receiving information about the violence, forces from neighbouring police stations were mobilized and deployed in the area to control the situation.

A senior police officer said that security personnel were also deployed at Rajeev Chowk and other key areas in Gurugram to maintain law and order, and thwart any attempt at instigating violence.

Two Home Guards were killed, over 200 people were injured and dozens of vehicles were torched as communal violence engulfed Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, after clashes erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups during a religious procession by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said police.