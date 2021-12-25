‘Odd-even’ orders for Sarojini Nagar shops after HC censure

Hours after the Delhi high court initiated contempt proceedings against the station house officer (SHO) concerned and the enforcement officer of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for their failure to control overcrowding at Sarojini Nagar market, the Delhi government on Friday ordered shops at the market to operate on an odd-even basis on weekends, beginning from December 25-26.

The move was, however, criticised by the market association which said it will not follow the order as it was issued without consulting the traders.

Under the system, odd-numbered shops will open on Saturday and even numbered shops on Sunday.

“Increasing footfalls are seen in Sarojini Nagar market during last few days... therefore, with the need to control the same in light of the rapid spike in daily cases and positivity, it was decided unanimously by all market trade associations on Friday to follow odd-even operations for weekend of December 25 and 26,” an order issued by the New Delhi district administration stated.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had said that market trade associations will be responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour by all shops and market complexes within their respective areas. It also asked the district authorities to take appropriate action to ensure full adherence to the directives.

Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association Traders, however, said that the order was issued without a consensus of the traders. “The administration has imposed odd-even to hide its own failure. Since the order has come late at night, all shops will open on Saturday,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, said, “We have seen the video… Covid-19 or no Covid-19, the situation is eerie. There can be a stampede where hundreds of people can die… And don’t tell us that this is state-managed. Hundreds of people are pushing each other...” justice Sanghi said.