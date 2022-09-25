On camera: Brawl at South Delhi club; bouncers allegedly tore woman's clothes

A Delhi Police team was allegedly assaulted on Saturday by bouncers of a club in South Extension Part-1, days after a woman was allegedly molested by the bouncers of the same club, news agency ANI.

On September 18, the woman had alleged that her clothes were torn and she was misbehaved by the bouncers of ‘Da Code’ club, news agency PTI reported quoting police as saying on Saturday.

The woman made a PCR call 2:14am complaining that two bouncers and the manager of the club molested her and tore her clothes off. She further informed that they misbehaved and hit her, and they had also touched her inappropriately. When a team led by sub-inspector Deepak Yadav, reached the spot, the victim was found with her clothes torn, ANI reported.

The victim was taken to the AIIMS trauma centre and a case was registered against the culprits under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) 354 B, 509, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

The victim was examined in the case, and her statement was recorded Under 164 Criminal Procedure Code before the concerned magistrate at the Saket Court Complex. According to the woman, she had come to the club along with her friends for a party, where they had arguments over the entry and the bouncers became aggressive and had beaten her and her friends, ANI added.

While the police said they were analysing the CCTV cameras of the club and other neighbouring showrooms, a CCTV footage surfaced on social media in which bouncers and a group of people can be purportedly seen exchanging blows.

Club owner chargesheeted in Excise Act case in 2019

In 2019, the owner, his son, and staff were chargesheeted in a case of the Excise Act on the complaint of excise inspector Naveen Dutt. The excise staff was assaulted and confined in the bar for several hours by the owner and his staff. They were released from the club when the local police reached there and intervened in the matter. The pub owners also have levelled allegations against Delhi Police.

