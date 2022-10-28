Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / On camera: Man runs car over 3 persons in Delhi's Alipur; arrested

On camera: Man runs car over 3 persons in Delhi's Alipur; arrested

delhi news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 02:30 PM IST

The police said the three persons have been injured and admitted to a hospital. reported ANI.

On camera: Man runs car over 3 persons in Delhi's Alipur; arrested(ANI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly hitting three persons with his car following an argument with a biker. The incident took place on October 26 in the national capital's Alipur area. In a CCTV footage posted by news agency ANI, the accused can be seen arguing with the bike rider in a lane, after which two other persons came in support of the biker. Soon after, the driver - identified as Nitin Mann - is seen running his car over them.

Also read: Man bludgeoned to death over parking issue: Ghaziabad police identify prime suspect

The police said the three persons have been injured and admitted to a hospital. reported ANI.

Mann has been arrested and a case has been filed under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder). Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra was arrested for ramming his wife with his car after she caught him with another woman. A case was registered against him based on the CCTV footage of the incident where his wife can be seen falling on the ground after Mishra hit her with his car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP