On camera: Man runs car over 3 persons in Delhi's Alipur; arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly hitting three persons with his car following an argument with a biker. The incident took place on October 26 in the national capital's Alipur area. In a CCTV footage posted by news agency ANI, the accused can be seen arguing with the bike rider in a lane, after which two other persons came in support of the biker. Soon after, the driver - identified as Nitin Mann - is seen running his car over them.

The police said the three persons have been injured and admitted to a hospital. reported ANI.

Mann has been arrested and a case has been filed under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder). Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra was arrested for ramming his wife with his car after she caught him with another woman. A case was registered against him based on the CCTV footage of the incident where his wife can be seen falling on the ground after Mishra hit her with his car.