On camera: Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra hits wife with car after being caught with another woman

Updated on Oct 27, 2022 08:18 AM IST

Dehati Disco producer Kamal Kishor Mishra was in his car at the parking lot with another woman when his wife came to the spot looking for him. Kamal Kishor Mishra rammed his wife with his car as he wanted to flee the spot.

ByPoulomi Ghosh

Film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra has been accused of ramming his wife with his car after his wife caught him with another woman. Based on the CCTV footage of the incident where his wife can be seen falling on the ground after Mishra hits her with his car, a case has been registered against him, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on October 19 in the parking area of a residential building in West Andheri. Mishra is the producer of the film ‘Dehati Disco’.

Police said the filmmaker was with the other woman in the car and his wife came to the spot looking for him.

An altercation took place between the filmmaker and his wife at the parking spot as the wife went to confront him. Mishra was sitting at the driver's spot and he drove the car hitting his wife. His wife fell to the ground and received injuries to her legs, head and hands.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), at the Amboli police station, PTI reported.

(With agency inputs)

Thursday, October 27, 2022
