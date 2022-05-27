One killed as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Mundka

At least one person was killed and two others injured after roof of an under-construction building collapsed at Firni Road in west Delhi's Mundka on Friday.

“We received information about the incident at 5:24pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” news agency PTI quoted fire officials as saying.

The incident took place exactly two weeks after a fire broke out in a building in the Mundka area, resulting in 27 deaths while as many as 40 people were injured.

(This is a developing story, more details will be added soon)

