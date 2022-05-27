One killed as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Mundka
At least one person was killed and two others injured after roof of an under-construction building collapsed at Firni Road in west Delhi's Mundka on Friday.
“We received information about the incident at 5:24pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” news agency PTI quoted fire officials as saying.
The incident took place exactly two weeks after a fire broke out in a building in the Mundka area, resulting in 27 deaths while as many as 40 people were injured.
(This is a developing story, more details will be added soon)
4 kids ‘test HIV positive’ after blood transfusion, NHRC notice to Maha govt
The National Human Rights Commission on Friday said it had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about four children in Maharashtra's Nagpur testing positive for HIV with of them even dying following blood transfusion for treatment of Thalassemia. The rights panel said it had sought a report from the government of Maharashtra within six weeks. The NHRC said if the media reports were true, the incident amounted to violation of human rights.
Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, hospitalised
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of chest pain. He is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case. Notably, the Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money laundering case.
3 pilgrims on their way to Yamunotri shrines killed, 9 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge
Mussoorie: Three pilgrims including a driver from Maharashtra died while 10 others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Dabarkot between Orji and Sayana Chatti on the Yamunotri highway night on Thursday night, police said. The pilgrims from Maharashtra were on their way to Yamunotri shrines when the incident occurred, officials said.
Bengaluru: Bodies of 2 of 3 boys who drowned while swimming in lake found
An afternoon swim went awry after two boys drowned in the Dodda Gubbi lake in the Kothnur area of Bengaluru on Thursday. Search operations have recovered two bodies so far. A third body is still missing. The other two shouted for help when they couldn't spot the trio. An extensive search followed but failed to recover their bodies and had to be suspended after bad light on Thursday evening.
7 candidates elected 'unopposed' to Karnataka Legislative Council
All the seven candidates in the fray for the biennial election to Karnataka Legislative Council, slated to be elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), were on Friday declared as elected "unopposed". The declaration paved the way for the BJP to gain a majority in the Upper House as four out of the seven new members are from the ruling party, two from Congress and JD(S) one.
