One killed as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Mundka

Two others suffered injuries in the incident, fire officials said.
A scene from the site of the incident (HT Photos)
A scene from the site of the incident (HT Photos)
Published on May 27, 2022 07:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least one person was killed and two others injured after roof of an under-construction building collapsed at Firni Road in west Delhi's Mundka on Friday.

“We received information about the incident at 5:24pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” news agency PTI quoted fire officials as saying.

The incident took place exactly two weeks after a fire broke out in a building in the Mundka area, resulting in 27 deaths while as many as 40 people were injured.

(This is a developing story, more details will be added soon)

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

building collapse delhi news
building collapse delhi news
Friday, May 27, 2022
