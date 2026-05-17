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Online classes, carpools, fewer buses: How Delhi-NCR schools are responding to fuel-saving appeal

Many schools have reduced the number of school buses, while teacher-led carpools and parent initiatives are also contributing to the Prime Minister’s appeal.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 07:12 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia, Gargi Shukla
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With only a week left for the start of summer vacations for schoolgoing children, several private schools across Delhi-NCR have opted for an online mode of classes, according to schools HT spoke to on Saturday. Those who are continuing with physical classes, meanwhile, are opting for other measures to reduce fuel use.

Delhi-NCR schools begin fuel-saving measures, some shift to virtual classes(Representative/Hindustan Times)

Many schools have reduced the number of school buses, while teacher-led carpools and parent initiatives are also contributing to the Prime Minister’s appeal to ration fuel use.

In Delhi, Air Force Bal Bharati, the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, and Mount Abu Public School have shifted to online classes. In Noida, Ramagya School in Sector 50 and Army Public School have already shut, while the Ingraham Institute in Ghaziabad will mostly hold optional classes and non-academic camps over the next week.

Parents of the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute said they received messages that no physical class would be conducted for classes 1-5 between May 18 and 22.

(With inputs from Asmita Seth)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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