Open golf driving range at Siri Fort on Saturday, Delhi HC orders DDA

The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to open the golf driving range at the Siri Fort Complex from Saturday morning, over a year after it was shut for repairs.

The court said the complex should open at 5.30am as in the past and all sports should commence by 6am.

Justice Najmi Waziri said that the driving range should be opened by 6am and work on the incomplete portions, if any, should be completed during non-playing hours.

The judge also directed the authorities to repair the “partially damaged” walking track, particularly around the hockey ground, before sunset on Friday. It noted that the hockey field is still in a bad state and directed DDA officials to personally ensure the property is repaired without delay, while adding that it may inspect the sports complex in the morning.

The court was dealing with a petition by a member, Sudhir Gupta, who sought to stop the conversion of the natural grass football and hockey grounds in the complex into artificial synthetic grounds by felling trees, bushes or shrubs, and in the process damaging the green patch.

The plea, filed through advocate ML Lahoty, said DDA initiated the construction work without consulting the members, users and players of the complex.

During the proceedings, the DDA counsel said repairs on the golf driving range are almost complete and it would be opened soon.

However, the court said people cannot be deprived of the facility and can’t be stopped from using the area.

“Tomorrow [Saturday] morning it will be open. It shall be operationalised tomorrow morning. It’s as simple as that. This weekend is not being lost sir..The remaining aspects of repair work can be done after play time,” the court said.

The matter will now be heard after three weeks.

The petition has also said that the existing set-up of the Complex is unlike the other football grounds, which are professionally used and surrounded by visitors/spectators gallery and neither any trees or bushes of any kind of greenery exists.

