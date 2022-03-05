Open golf driving range at Siri Fort on Saturday, Delhi HC orders DDA
The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to open the golf driving range at the Siri Fort Complex from Saturday morning, over a year after it was shut for repairs.
The court said the complex should open at 5.30am as in the past and all sports should commence by 6am.
Justice Najmi Waziri said that the driving range should be opened by 6am and work on the incomplete portions, if any, should be completed during non-playing hours.
The judge also directed the authorities to repair the “partially damaged” walking track, particularly around the hockey ground, before sunset on Friday. It noted that the hockey field is still in a bad state and directed DDA officials to personally ensure the property is repaired without delay, while adding that it may inspect the sports complex in the morning.
The court was dealing with a petition by a member, Sudhir Gupta, who sought to stop the conversion of the natural grass football and hockey grounds in the complex into artificial synthetic grounds by felling trees, bushes or shrubs, and in the process damaging the green patch.
The plea, filed through advocate ML Lahoty, said DDA initiated the construction work without consulting the members, users and players of the complex.
During the proceedings, the DDA counsel said repairs on the golf driving range are almost complete and it would be opened soon.
However, the court said people cannot be deprived of the facility and can’t be stopped from using the area.
“Tomorrow [Saturday] morning it will be open. It shall be operationalised tomorrow morning. It’s as simple as that. This weekend is not being lost sir..The remaining aspects of repair work can be done after play time,” the court said.
The matter will now be heard after three weeks.
The petition has also said that the existing set-up of the Complex is unlike the other football grounds, which are professionally used and surrounded by visitors/spectators gallery and neither any trees or bushes of any kind of greenery exists.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.