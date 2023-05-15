Operation Kavach: Delhi police's biggest operation in the capital against drug nexus

In a major operation against drug trafficking and peddlers, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested over 43 illegal drugs' smugglers and peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs worth crores of rupees under Operation Kavach.

Delhi police(File)

'Operation Kavach', the police's biggest operation in the national capital so far, was carried out by Delhi Police's crime branch and other investigative units on Friday, May 12 night on lines with the government's 'Zero tolerance' against drugs. The operation, which consists of 80 teams with 1000 police personnel, broke the nexus of the international drug mafia.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner asked all the crime branch units to remain on alert. Initially, it was supposed to be a gang operation, but it was told shortly before the operation to ensure that the information was not leaked, ANI reported.

Ravindra Yadav, Special CP-Crime while confirming the operation against durg nexus, said, "The campaign was launched against drugs and a lot of recoveries have been done".

“Operation Kavach is primarily intended to save the youth from the menace of drugs. Although the focus is to take stringent action on the supply side, it is also appealed to society to create awareness and reduce the demand of drugs. The parents, teachers and the social reformers are specially requested to sensitise the youth about the grave consequences of drug addiction,” he added.

According to Yadav, a total of 31 drug dealers and 12 illegal liquor smugglers were arrested in the operation.

Additionally, 35 kg heroin, 15 kg cocaine, 1500 hemp, 230 poppy and 10 kg charas, along with 20 kg of other drugs and liquor were also recovered, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)