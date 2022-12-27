Order withdrawn to deploy Delhi govt school teachers at IGI airport on Covid duty

The Delhi District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday withdrew its order of deploying government school teachers on Covid-19 duty at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport a day after the teachers opposed the order.

They were asked to ensure compliance with Covid protocols and handle passengers coming from abroad.

The Delhi government faced a backlash after the teachers opposed the order following which the DDMA issued a statement withdrawing the earlier announcement. However, civil defence volunteers from District (west) may be deputed on call out duty basis if required, the authority said.

Around 40 teachers were asked to take up duties at the IGI Airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that passengers arriving from abroad follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Opposing the order, Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary of, the government school teachers association said the deployment of teachers was uncalled for.

“In the name of Covid, without any emergency, without any shortage of staff, treating teachers as reserve battalions, putting them on duty at the airport is harassment and humiliation by the administrative authorities. The association strongly opposes this,” said Yadav.

On Monday, DDMA (west) issued a roster for staff to ensure the implementation of guidelines/protocols for international arrivals. Senior officials of DDMA said that such directives were issued routinely since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. On a fortnightly basis, one of the 11 districts is given the charge of the airport.

On Monday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals and asked them to prepare in case Covid cases see a spike.

The Delhi government on Monday directed all public hospitals in the national capital to ramp up preparations and augment supplies amid the rising Covid-19 cases.