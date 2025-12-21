Over 100K PUC certificates issued in 3 days amid crackdown: Delhi Minister

The Delhi government’s “No PUC, No Fuel” enforcement drive has led to a rise in pollution under control compliance, with 47,600 certificates issued on December 19 alone and over 100,000 certificates generated during the three-day drive between December 17 and 19, Delhi health and transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Saturday. Pankaj Kumar Singh said EV registrations crossed one lakh in 10 months and 3,518 electric buses were added to the public transport fleet. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference, Singh said stricter enforcement combined with cleaner transport policies was central to the government’s strategy to combat air pollution. “Transport-related emissions account for nearly 20–25% of Delhi’s overall pollution load, making clean mobility a key focus area. Our sustained policy interventions and enforcement measures have begun to show results on the ground, with some areas witnessing fewer pollution spikes compared to earlier periods,” he said.

As part of stepped-up enforcement, joint teams of the Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department issued 12,200 challans between December 17 and 19 through camera-based and on-ground checks, officials said. This included 3,752 challans on December 17, 4,132 on December 18 and 4,316 on December 19. During the same period, 446 challans were issued under Grap restrictions, and around 1,492 vehicles were turned back at Delhi’s entry points, they added.

Special enforcement drives were conducted at 13 major entry points, targeting both Delhi-registered and outstation vehicles. The government has also introduced round-the-clock PUC verification at fuel stations, deploying two Delhi Transport Corporation personnel along with a Delhi Police official to ensure valid certificates before fuel is dispensed.

Alongside enforcement, Singh highlighted a sharp rise in electric vehicle adoption. More than 100,000 EVs have been registered in the last 10 months, compared to around 80,000 registrations in the entire previous year. He said the increase reflected improved implementation of EV policies and greater public participation.

Singh said gaps in subsidy disbursal under the previous dispensation had affected consumer confidence, but the present government was working on updated, people-centric EV policies to further accelerate adoption and strengthen last-mile connectivity.

Public transport electrification has also gained momentum, Singh said, adding that 3,518 electric buses have been added to Delhi’s fleet since the formation of the present government. “The government has set a target of inducting over 5,000 electric buses by March next year and more than 7,000 by November 2026,” he said.

On the health front, Singh said hospitals have been directed to maintain adequate stocks of medicines and specialist staff during high-pollution episodes. He said over ₹28 crore has been disbursed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme since its rollout in Delhi. Primary healthcare services are being expanded through 238 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, with over 200 more plannedm he said. The government has also finalised procurement of 12 MRI and 24 CT scan machines and intensified screenings for tuberculosis, cervical cancer and anaemia, with more than 75,000 screenings conducted, Singh added.