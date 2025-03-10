Over 156kg of marijuana seized in W Delhi, 2 held

Two men were arrested last week by the Delhi Police’s crime branch for their involvement in an interstate narcotics syndicate. The police seized over 156kgs of marijuana with an estimated market value of ₹80-90 lakhs from the suspects, who were caught on the Raja Garden flyover in west Delhi, investigators said. On February 25, the police set up a trap near the Raja Garden flyover, where they intercepted Vijay Singh, who was driving a white Toyota Innova Crista, police said. (Representational image)

According to the police, one of the two accused, Vijay Singh, was smuggling the drugs from Maharashtra, while the other, Amit Singh, was responsible for distributing the narcotics in Delhi-NCR. The operation was triggered by information from a police informer about the transportation of large quantities of drugs from Maharashtra to Delhi, investigators said. The drugs were allegedly meant for further distribution in northeast Delhi, they added.

DCP (crime) Satish Kumar said, “Based on recent tips, a team was formed. We found the accused were trafficking illegal narcotics in Delhi regularly. The team worked for days to understand the key members, their roles, and the routes taken.”

On February 25, the police set up a trap near the Raja Garden flyover, where they intercepted Vijay Singh, who was driving a white Toyota Innova Crista, police said. Upon searching his car, they found 75 sacks containing more than 156kgs of marijuana, they added. Vijay was arrested the same day.

“Vijay told us the drugs were procured from Nagpur in huge quantities. In Nagpur, another associate would help them get the drugs from a factory. Further, Vijay was tasked with driving the drugs to Delhi and delivering the consignment to a man named Amit,” said a senior police officer.

Vijay, who is originally from Rajasthan, had reportedly been working for the gang since last year, initially as the “driver” in exchange for quick money. Following his arrest, raids were conducted across northeast Delhi, which led to the capture of Amit Singh from his residence in Sonia Vihar on March 1, officers aware of the case said.

The police also revealed that Amit is a relative of the gang leader, who is based in Maharashtra. Amit has a criminal history, including involvement in four excise cases and a rape case. He is currently being questioned to uncover more details about the drug network and other associates, police said.