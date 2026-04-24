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Over 57% desilting of Delhi drains completed ahead of monsoon

Delhi undertakes annual desilting of major drains to mitigate waterlogging during monsoon. However, past reports have flagged delays in completion and uneven progress across drains

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:36 am IST
By Snehil Sinha, New Delhi
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The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has completed over 57% of desilting work across major drains in the Capital ahead of the monsoon season, officials said.

The Najafgarh drain system has recorded nearly 48% completion. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

According to official data, desilting at 76 drains has reached 57.68%, with over 1.65 million cubic metres of silt removed against a target of 2.86 million cubic metres. Work on 21 priority drains has crossed 76% completion, showing significant progress in flood-prone areas.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said the emphasis is on timely execution. “Our priority is to ensure that all critical drains are cleared and functional before monsoon. Work is being monitored closely at every level. We have strengthened both manpower and machinery,” he said.

The Najafgarh drain system has recorded nearly 48% completion, while the remaining 55 drains have achieved over 63% progress. Officials said work is being carried out simultaneously across multiple locations, with a focus on vulnerable points identified from previous seasons.

 
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