Owner of a chain of fitness centres killed in East Delhi

The owner of a chain of gyms in the Capital was shot dead on the premises of one of his fitness centres in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar by three unidentified assailants on Friday evening, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth identified the victim as Mahendra Agarwal, 40, the owner of Energie Gym and Spa, and added that the a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

A police officer aware of the matter said that the gym in Preet Vihar is located in the basement of a building on Vikas Marg, and the office is on the first floor of the same building.

“Agarwal was in his office on the first floor when three men barged into his room around 7.30pm, shot him and fled,” the officer said.

He added that Agarwal was hit in his head.

Another investigator said that while fleeing the premises, the perpetrators took away the DVR of the CCTV camerainstalled in the office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said that according to the preliminary probe, three men came to the gym on a motorcycle and barged into Agarwal’s office. When people heard the gunshots, they rushed into the office and found Agarwal injured. They took him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said they were informed of the incident around the same time.

“We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the gym and around the area. Teams are also speaking to employees, family and relatives to ascertain if he was being threatened,” the officer said.

Police said that crime and forensic teams have also been asked to visit the spot for inspection.

“Prime facie, it appears to be a case of personal enmity. The case is being investigated from all angles,” the first investigator said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from running the chain of gyms, Agarwal also dealt in fitness equipment.