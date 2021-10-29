Ownership rights for over 10,000 residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

About 10,650 residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi have received ownership rights of their properties under the Centre’s PM-UDAY scheme, which was launched in 2019.

According to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the nodal agency for the scheme’s implementation, 87,275 property owners have applied for ownership rights under the scheme. About 30,717 applications have been disposed of so far. “Of the 30,717 applicants, 10,650 have got conveyance deeds or registration slips--they can now register their properties with the Delhi government,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Two years after the DDA started implementing the scheme, close to 438,000 people have registered on its website till October 22.

Ahead of the Delhi assembly election in 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government announced the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) which aims to benefit the 4 million people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the Capital. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019, was passed in the Parliament in November 2019 to allow residents of these colonies to get ownership rights.

While the DDA started the process of conferring ownership rights to residents in December 2019, the land-owning agency had to discontinue the process in close to 75 unauthorised colonies located in Zone O (which is demarcated as river floodplains where construction activity is not allowed) of the Delhi Master Plan-2021.

Anil Jain, a resident of Jaitpur who has been demanding the colonies be removed from Zone O, said, “We want the DDA to expedite the process to give ownership rights to residents. There are so many people who have submitted all the documents to the DDA.”

Residents of other unauthorised colonies said that the process is very time-consuming. Kuldeep Chillar, the president of Raja Vihar (one of the unauthorised colonies where residents have received ownership rights), said, “A large number of people living in these colonies is not educated. They don’t know much about the online process. The DDA needs to simplify the process.”

A senior DDA official said, “The DDA has roped in agencies to assist people in uploading documents that are necessary for the scheme. We have also hired an agency to reach out to people in these colonies to inform them about the scheme.”

DDA officials said that the web portal for PM-UDAY will be temporarily out of service between October 29 and November 1 for maintenance.