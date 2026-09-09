One dead, 4 injured after oxygen cylinder explodes in Delhi's Okhla

One person died and four others were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded near a community hall in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1 on Wednesday morning, police said.
The injured were taken to a nearby hospital by CATS ambulances, while the deceased was declared dead at the spot.
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A call regarding the cylinder blast was received around 10.47am, following which three water tenders, one water bowser and one multi-purpose compact fire rescue vehicle were dispatched to the spot.
The Delhi Fire Services said their team reached the location, rescued the trapped family members and doused the fire.
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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