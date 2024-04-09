 Pannun releases video challenging PM, Rajnath | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Pannun releases video challenging PM, Rajnath

ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Apr 09, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Pannun accuses the Modi regime of "transnational terrorism" and says his outfit, the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) will continue to campaign for the so-called Khalistan referendum. He termed the general elections, that begins on April 19 a time when people can "embarrass Modi" by "show shoes" and "shame" him

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has released a video in which he is purportedly heard saying that his group will challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel “right in their own backyard.”

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has released a video in which he is purportedly heard saying that his group will challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel "right in their own backyard.
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has released a video in which he is purportedly heard saying that his group will challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel “right in their own backyard. (AP)

Pannun accuses the Modi regime of “transnational terrorism” and says his outfit, the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) will continue to campaign for the so-called Khalistan referendum. He termed the general elections, that begins on April 19 a time when people can “embarrass Modi” by “show shoes” and “shame” him.

The close to 3-minute-long video shows clips from Rajnath Singh’s recent interview to a TV channel in which the defence minister says that the government will give a befitting reply to any terrorist who tries to disturb the peace of India. The video also shows a clip of the PM at a rally stating that “aaj ka Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai.”

During his public rally in Jamui on April 4, PM Modi had launched a scathing attack on the Congress and claimed that during the UPA rule, India was considered a weak country.

“Terrorists from small countries, used to launch attacks in India and Congress used to complain about it to other countries. But today India can strike inside enemy’s home,” said PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha election. He further said, “You remember 10 years ago, what was the opinion of India in the world? During the rule of Congress, India was considered a weak and poor country. Terrorists from small countries, used to launch attacks in India and Congress used to complain about it to other countries. But today India can strike inside enemy’s home.”

Meanwhile, the designated terrorist Pannun urges pro-Khalistan terrorists to shame Prime Minister Narendra Modi by “showing shoes”.

In the video, Pannun also urged the governments of the US, Canada and Pakistan to follow ‘LexTalionis’ which implies an equal punishment approach.

