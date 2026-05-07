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Parents association urges Delhi govt to intervene in school fee refund matter

Parents association urges Delhi govt to intervene in school fee refund matter

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:19 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Parents Association has urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood to intervene in the long-pending school fee refund matter linked to the recommendations of the Justice Anil Dev Singh Committee, claiming dues of over 1,317 crore.

Parents association urges Delhi govt to intervene in school fee refund matter

In a memorandum submitted to the Delhi government on Thursday, the association sought disclosure of all schools liable for refunds and requested strong representation before the Delhi High Court, which is scheduled to hear the matter on May 8.

The Justice Anil Dev Singh Committee was constituted to examine alleged unjustified fee hikes by private unaided schools in the national capital and had identified several schools for refund of excess fees collected from parents.

According to the association, a public list of around 531 schools covered under the committee's recommendations was released in 2016, but the committee is understood to have continued functioning till around April 2020.

The DPA alleged that the publicly available list may not represent the complete and final list of schools covered under the committee's work.

Among the key demands raised by the DPA are public disclosure of the complete and final list of schools covered under the committee till April 2020, disclosure of school-wise refund and interest liabilities, separate lists of schools that challenged and did not challenge the findings, and the creation of an online refund claim portal for parents.

The association also sought a minimum six-month refund claim window and a large-scale public awareness campaign to reach the affected parents.

The DPA said that around 120 parents had responded within three days to a limited Google Form exercise circulated in a few schools' WhatsApp groups, arguing that affected parents could still be traced despite claims made by some schools.

The association urged the Delhi government to ensure before the high court that the matter is not prematurely closed and that refunds are made only to eligible parents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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