Parts of Delhi, NCR to receive rain, thunderstorm today: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi and nearby areas for the next two hours. Rain is expected to lash parts of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi and areas of Delhi-NCR.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh may receive light to moderate rainfall during the next two hours, IMD said. (HT/file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR (Bahadurgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) and in the adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (UP) during next 2 hours," news agency ANI quoted the met office in a statement.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh may receive light to moderate rainfall during the next two hours, IMD said. (HT/file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani regions of Haryana and Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha in Uttar Pradesh may receive light to moderate rainfall during the next two hours, the weather agency predicted.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) during the next two hours," the IMD said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the national capital’s average maximum temperature this February was 27.7 degrees Celsius (°C), the highest in 17 years, as per IMD data with experts attributing the warmth to a major rain shortfall. The city and predicting that the city may be in for a hotter-than-normal summer.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh may receive light to moderate rainfall during the next two hours, IMD said. (HT/file)

While February usually gets 21.1mm rainfall, the month recorded 0mm rain this year.

Also read | Warmest February in 122 years: What it may mean for summers in North India

IMD’s weekly forecast predicted the maximum temperature to hover around 31°C on Wednesday while the minimum is likely to settle at 14°C.

Delhi’s air quality, which remained in the ‘poor’ zone on Tuesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 218, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, will improve to ‘moderate’ on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail