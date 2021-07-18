Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Parts of Delhi receive rainfall; IMD predicts downpour at isolated places
delhi news

Parts of Delhi receive rainfall; IMD predicts downpour at isolated places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thunderstorms, while heavy rains at isolated places are predicted for today and tomorrow.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Monsoon in Delhi has been delayed by over two weeks and the rain deficit during this month is around 50 per cent, Hindustan Times earlier reported.(PTI Photo)

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing some relief to the continuous heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thunderstorms, while heavy rains at isolated places are predicted for today and tomorrow.

On Sunday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius, which was one notch above the season’s average. The maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon in the national capital has been delayed by over two weeks and the rain deficit during this month is around 50 per cent, Hindustan Times earlier reported. Strong rainfall was witnessed for two days after the monsoon arrived on Tuesday but there hadn’t been much rainfall since Thursday.

On Saturday, some parts of the city, including those in Dwarka and South Delhi, received light rainfall towards the evening. However, the mercury was above the normal temperature levels.

The IMD has said the usual monsoon onset date in Delhi and NCR regions is on June 27 and the maximum rainfall is seen from July 10 till the end of August.

The weather department on Sunday also predicted intense rainfall over the country’s northern region till July 21. Moderate to severe thunderstorms are likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and east of Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. States such as Punjab and Haryana are also likely to witness increased rainfall activity till July 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi imd
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP