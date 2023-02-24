Pawan Sehrawat, AAP councillor, joins BJP: ‘Was pressured to create ruckus’

Pawan Sehrawat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Bawana, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, minutes before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD standing committee election on Friday. After joining the BJP, Sehrawat alleged that he was pressured to create a ruckus in MCD House to delay the election. He added that the AAP politics was suffocating him.

He joined the party in a press conference held by BJP working president Virender Sachdeva at Pant Marg. Many other Delhi BJP leaders, including general secretary Harsh Malhotra, were present on the occasion.

The MCD House was adjourned earlier on Wednesday as the deadlock, with BJP councilors opposing their AAP counterparts carrying mobile phones while casting their votes.

Malhotra said there was “dissent” among AAP councillors and that is the reason they were instructed to carry mobile phones while voting for standing committee members to check cross-voting.

The House of MCD that was adjourned 15 times on Wednesday and Thursday will reconvene around 10.30am on Friday for elections of six members of the standing committee.

