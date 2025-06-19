Pay property tax by June 30 for 10% rebate, says NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced a 10% rebate on property tax payments made on or before June 30, 2025. The rebate also applies to the service charges levied on government-owned properties within NDMC’s jurisdiction. NDMC governs roughly 15,600 properties, including around 14,000 private properties and 1,600 government-owned ones. (HT Archive)

The civic body announced that the annual assessment list—a public record detailing the rateable value of all lands and buildings in the NDMC area—has been completed and authenticated. The list is now available on the NDMC website for public viewing. Property owners can check the details of their holdings and file objections if necessary.

At the beginning of every financial year, under the annual tax cycle, NDMC releases a fresh assessment and invites objections before finalising tax bills. “The rebate is offered to encourage early filing,” said an NDMC official. Taxpayers have been advised to deposit their dues in advance to avoid a last-minute rush and avail the rebate.

The civic body also confirmed that physical copies of the property tax bills have been dispatched. In case of non-receipt, duplicate copies can be collected from the Accounts Officer (Tax) in Room No. 9009 on the 9th floor of the Palika Kendra building on Sansad Marg.

NDMC governs roughly 15,600 properties, including around 14,000 private properties and 1,600 government-owned ones. Of these, about 1,000 properties are tax-exempt. Officials said that tax compliance has improved over the past year, with the number of taxpayers exceeding 10,000 units.

Property tax revenue for NDMC area rose from ₹1,026 crore in 2023-24 to at least ₹1,045 crore in 2024-25, largely due to increased collections from private properties. For the current financial year, NDMC has set a target of ₹1,150 crore in property tax collections—up from ₹1,030 crore collected the previous year.