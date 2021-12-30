People with no travel history found infected with Omicron: Delhi health minister

Forty-six per cent of the total cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported in Delhi are of the Omicron variant, health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

The Delhi health minister also pointed out people with no travel history were also found infected with Omicron, adding it is gradually spreading in the community.

“Omicron variant found in 46 per cent of 115 samples sequenced so far in Delhi,” Jain said while speaking to reporters.

Jain added that of the 200 Omicron patients in Delhi hospitals, 102 belong to the Capital while 98 are from outside.

“Of the 200 admitted patients in Delhi, 115 patients including international travellers, do not have any symptoms and have been kept in hospitals as a precautionary measure,” Jain said.

Satyendar Jain also said no patient of Omicron has been placed on oxygen support till now.

Delhi is currently the worst hit-state from the new variant across India with 263 cases of the Omicron, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. As many as 57 patients have recovered from till now.

A genome analysis done by one of the main hospitals in Delhi in the last seven days showed that the spike in infections is because of fast-spreading Omicron.

The Delhi government has already implemented a yellow alert amid the recent spike in daily infections. The yellow alert, which is the lowest level of the government's Graded Response Action Plan, allows restaurants and bars to remain open with 50% capacity till 10pm.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinemas and gymnasiums will be closed. Online food delivery services are allowed to continue. The Delhi government has also imposed a night curfew from 10pm till 5am.