Pepper spray, other weapons part of protest plan: Police

The police investigation into the violence that followed Monday’s “Chalo Sansad” march has so far led to the registration of 10 first information reports (FIRs), officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that their initial investigation is pointing to the protests involving a “pre-planned mobilisation strategy” using WhatsApp groups and an encrypted messaging application, the carrying of pepper spray and other weapons, and a “deliberate decision” to proceed with the march despite repeated warnings about the risk of a stampede.

Protesters at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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Three police officers aware of the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the cases are currently registered against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as an organisation, but no individual has so far been named.

They added these FIRs have been registered based on complaints by personnel of Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other security officials.

Two senior officers posted at Delhi Police Headquarters said the force is also examining allegations of excessive use of force by police personnel during Monday’s clashes. “If any officer is found to have violated the law or standard operating procedures, the vigilance department will conduct an inquiry,” one of the officers said.

However, both officers maintained that the investigation has, so far, not found any evidence warranting such action.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the officers said no FIR has been registered on complaints from protesters or members of the public so far. To be sure, the officials did not comment on whether they have received any complaints from the public yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the officers said no FIR has been registered on complaints from protesters or members of the public so far. To be sure, the officials did not comment on whether they have received any complaints from the public yet. {{/usCountry}}

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According to investigators, one of the main focuses of the probe is the manner in which protesters were mobilised in the weeks leading up to the march.

Police alleged that multiple WhatsApp groups were created around colleges, coaching centres and localities to coordinate participation. “Initially, around 80% of the crowd comprised people who had come to protest organically. Subsequently, mobilisation became largely social media-driven. At present, nearly 70% of those arriving are content creators or people looking to create social media content, heckle police or create disturbances,” one of the investigators cited above alleged.

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Another officer claimed investigators have recovered messages containing detailed instructions to participants, including what items to carry, how to respond if detained and whom to contact from a designated legal team in the event of arrest. “The probe has also found that participants in several WhatsApp groups were given detailed instructions on what to carry – including pepper spray – how to respond if detained, and whom to contact from a designated legal team, suggesting a pre-planned strategy,” said the first officer.

Investigators are also examining the use of an encrypted Bluetooth-based messaging application, “Bitchat”, which they said allows users to communicate even without internet connectivity. Police have seized footage from more than 250 CCTV cameras and are analysing it alongside chat records and witness statements. Officials also said two social media handles have been blocked for allegedly circulating fake or inflammatory content targeting Delhi Police.

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The second officer said that they believe that CJP organisers “ignored” repeated warnings that the gathering at Jantar Mantar could trigger a stampede.

“Our assessment was that the protest site could safely accommodate around 1,500 to 1,800 people – a fact we explained to the organisers. Yet more than 40,000 people gathered on the day of the march. We repeatedly warned the organisers about the possibility of a stampede, but they neither stopped people from coming nor altered their plans,” another officer said.

Investigators are examining whether additional charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, should be invoked after a 22-year-old woman suffered critical injuries during what police described as a stampede-like situation.

They are also considering whether evidence gathered during the investigation warrants adding criminal conspiracy charges, although those sections have not been invoked so far.

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A total of 20 investigation teams have been constituted to probe different aspects of the violence.

The FIRs invoke provisions related to unlawful assembly, rioting, disobedience of lawful orders, obstructing and assaulting public servants, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from performing their duties, provoking a riot, damaging public property, mischief and acts endangering human life, besides common intention.

The third officer cited above also alleged that some protesters used sticks, swords and pepper spray against security personnel. Officials further claimed that two RAF personnel were attacked by a group of protesters armed with swords on Tuesday night.

The officer explained that they have not issued any new circular mandating security personnel to remain in uniform with name plates. “There’s no new circular issued to security personnel, asking them to be only in proper uniform and with name plates for the CJP protest. These are routine directions given during every briefing by senior officers to officers deployed in law-and-order duties and security arrangements, and we expect the staff to follow them.”

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Meanwhile, police said they have discontinued security checks at the entry points of Jantar Mantar, saying it was no longer feasible to screen the large crowds gathering there. “There is simply no way we can frisk so many people. Installing metal detectors and scanners also takes up space and requires manpower that is needed for law-and-order duties,” one officer said.

The CJP rejected the police’s allegations and accused the force of neglecting security arrangements. “As thousands stream into Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police has abandoned all security duties. Student volunteers are conducting checks at the entrance while the bag-scanning machine at the rear gate has been quietly removed. The police are being completely negligent,” the organisation said in a post on social media.