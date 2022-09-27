PFI raids in Delhi: 30 members of outfit detained in second crackdown in 1 week

At least 30 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been detained in raids conducted jointly by the Delhi Police and central agencies on Tuesday, officials aware of the development said. This is the second such crackdown within a span of one week.

The PFI, which had allegedly funded the anti-citizenship law protests of 2019 and the Delhi riots in February 2020, has various branches in Delhi, the police said, further alleging in the charge sheet that the conspiracy to orchestrate riots in Delhi was plotted at the PFI office in Shaheen Bagh.

Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa confirmed that 30 PFI members have been detained.

Last week on Thursday, government agencies and police forces raided PFI premises across 15 states and 93 locations, and arrested 108 people, including its chairman OMA Salam, amid calls to ban the organisation for alleged links with terror groups.

Those arrested in the national capital included PFI Delhi president Parvez Ahmad and secretary Ilyas. In the charge sheet, the police described Parvez and Ilyas as politicians, and the third accused Danish as a student.

The three were also arrested for rioting but were not charged.

