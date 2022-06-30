Photos: 1st monsoon shower in Delhi, traffic jams, waterlogging in several parts

Delhi received its first monsoon shower on Thursday, providing relief from the scorching heat. However, the relief in temperature also brought problems for commuters as they battled traffic snarls and waterlogging.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”

Barapullah, Ring Road and ITO were among several parts of Delhi that saw heavy traffic due to incessant rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported at Pragati Maidan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station and other areas.

The national capital has been placed on orange alert for the remainder of the day. The IMD has forecast that moderate rainfall will be recorded across Delhi, accompanied by gusty winds of 35-45 km/hour during the day.

Boys play on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on June 30, 2022 (PTI)

A man tries to repair his car as vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on a road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on June 30, 2022. (PTI)

A youth cools himself with rain water during heavy monsoon shower in New Delhi, on June 30, 2022. (PTI)

