Pillar blocked CCTV view of person who planted bomb at Ghazipur market in Delhi

The Delhi Police have not found any clues about the person, who planted the bomb, from the two CCTV cameras installed at the gates of the Ghazipur fruit market, since a supporting pillar on the main gate obstructs the view of the spot where the IED was placed on January 14, officials aware of the ongoing investigation said on Thursday.

The investigators, however, pointed out that the pillar was not the only reason why they could not get any clues. “But, even if the pillar was not there, it is possible the camera may have not captured the suspect because it is placed in such a way that only the registration number of vehicles are seen once they enter the gate,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

Last Friday morning, an IED was found in an unclaimed bag at one of the entrances of the largest flower market in Delhi and was neutralised before its timer could trigger a detonation. Inside the flower market’s parking space, an eight feet deep pit was dug where the IED was placed and detonated by a controlled explosion by experts of the National Security Guard (NSG). In the run-up to the Republic Day Celebrations on January 26, the national Capital has been on high alert since last week. The NSG in its chemical test report has confirmed the IED contained RDX and ammonium nitrate.

Police suspect that the person who planted the bomb may have conducted extensive reconnaissance because he/she knew the exact location of the CCTV cameras.

The Delhi Police’s special cell, which is investigating the case, has retrieved the footage of the two CCTV cameras from the main gate. Police are yet to announce if they have found any leads on the person who placed the IED or the suspected terror group behind it.

Police have also taken CCTV footage from some shops inside the market area, but investigators believe it won’t be of much help as the person, who planted the IED at the gate, most likely did not enter the market.

Meanwhile, officials of the Flower Marketing Committee of Ghazipur said that in the last three days they have held several meetings, and have come up with several initiatives to strengthen the security in the market.

“Two high resolution CCTV cameras will be placed at the gate to ensure that it captures face of the visitors besides the registration plates of the vehicles clearly. This is being done to ensure that there is no blind spot. After the incident on Friday, police teams also patrol the market in the morning, when the footfall is at its peak. An emergency response team van has also been deployed at the gate,” said Tejveer Singh, a member of the committee.

Along with cameras, the committee said they are also increasing the number of security guards at the market. Sahil Gupta, chairperson of the committee, said currently they have 14 security guards on their rolls. “The security guards are posted round-the-clock. They are mostly inside the market, where shops are located. A resolution has been passed to deploy at least six security guards at the gate,” Gupta said.

