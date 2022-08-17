Piyush Goyal inaugurates tech research lab at IIT Delhi

New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that operations research, artificial intelligence, automation, and other techniques can be key pillars for a transformative change to make India a developed country.

While inaugurating a public systems lab (PSL) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, Goyal said that the initiative was expected to be a game-changer at a time when the government was focused on making India a developed country.

“What better day to launch this initiative than the day when the nation enters the amrit kaal. The next 25 years are going to be a defining journey for India. Operations research, artificial intelligence, automation, and other techniques can be key pillars for a transformative change to make India a developed country. This lab, which we have started today will be the harbinger of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated as the big vision of India--a developed nation. The PSL can play a vital role in multiple ways,” Goyal said.

Under the new initiative, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) and the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer at IIT Delhi have joined hands to establish the public systems lab for the development of scalable solutions for civic systems and services that impact millions. As part of the three-year agreement, the PSL will work closely with the WFP to identify projects around food systems and management and innovations.

One of the proposed initiatives of the PSL is to include a Public System Fellowship program under which the WFP and IIT Delhi will send experts to the ministry of food to support them in making food-based safety nets effective and efficient.

