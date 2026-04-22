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Plea in Delhi HC seeks action against Kejriwal for uploading videos of proceedings

A plea has been filed in Delhi High Court against AAP leader Kejriwal for contempt over videos of court proceedings in the excise policy case.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:02 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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New Delhi

Filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, the petition pertains to videos of Kejriwal arguing his plea seeking justice Sharma’s recusal, which were subsequently circulated on social media. (Representative photo)

A practising advocatehas filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and several party leaders for allegedly publishing videos of court proceedings presided over by justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case.

Filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, the petition pertains to videos of Kejriwal arguing his plea seeking justice Sharma’s recusal, which were subsequently circulated on social media. The plea, which also sought directions for removing these videos, is likely to be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

To be sure, the plea has been filed even as the Delhi High Court last week directed the Delhi Police to take down from social media platforms video recordings showing Kejriwal arguing his application seeking recusal of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) appeal against the trial court’s discharge order in the Delhi excise policy case.

Following this, Kejriwal, along with AAP leader Manish Sisodia and four others, filed an application seeking justice Sharma’s recusal.

Kejriwal appeared in court on April 6, when notice was issued, and again on April 13, argued his application for over an hour—videos of which went viral on social media platforms.

On Monday, justice Sharma dismissed the recusal applications.

 
arvind kejriwal
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