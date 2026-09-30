Plot-wise land use map of Delhi ’47 master plan goes digital

New Delhi

Users can search for a particular area, location or property, zoom into the map and identify its designated land-use category. (Representative photo)

Plot-wise land use details under the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD-2047) can be accessed online as a GIS-based interactive digital map, officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Tuesday, to allow citizens to access the information without visiting civic or local body offices or depending on third parties.

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The initiative, launched on the directions of lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, provides an interactive map on the DDA website under the MPD-2047 section. Users can search for a particular area, location or property, zoom into the map and identify its designated land-use category.

“Making the land-use plan available through an interactive GIS platform will enable citizens and professionals to access location-specific planning information directly. The objective is to make basic planning information easier to access and reduce the need for physical visits for routine enquiries,” a senior DDA official said.

The platform displays nine major land-use categories: residential, commercial, industrial, recreation, transport, utility, government, public and semi-public facilities, and agriculture and water body. Each category has been assigned a distinct colour to help users identify the designated use.

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{{^usCountry}} The map also includes multiple thematic layers covering planning components, such as land pooling areas and transit-oriented development (TOD) zones. Other layers include Dwarka Sub-City, Rohini Project Layout, PM-UDAY colonies and DDA parks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The map also includes multiple thematic layers covering planning components, such as land pooling areas and transit-oriented development (TOD) zones. Other layers include Dwarka Sub-City, Rohini Project Layout, PM-UDAY colonies and DDA parks. {{/usCountry}}

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The digital platform also has measurement and drawing tools, allowing users to measure distances and dimensions, including the width or length of roads and plots, and mark or sketch on the map for personal reference and analysis. Unlike conventional 2D maps prepared at a fixed scale, the GIS-based platform allows users to progressively zoom into locations and obtain a more detailed spatial view, officials said.

“The platform will be updated as new data becomes available. It is also intended to provide planners, professionals, government agencies and other stakeholders with planning information for preliminary assessments related to infrastructure and development,” the official said.

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Officials said the GIS-based system could also facilitate integration of spatial data sets from different sectors and agencies, in line with initiatives such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The DDA said the platform is aimed at improving access to planning information and supporting greater transparency and coordination in urban planning.