PM's Principal Secretary reviews measures undertaken to prevent air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra chaired the High-Level Task Force meeting on air pollution in Delhi-NCR at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday.

Air pollution levels in Delhi touch hazardous levels every winter, and while they are driven initially by fumes from stubble fires in neighbouring states, vehicles are among the key sources of pollution at a local level. (Picture for representation only)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was held to review the preparedness of various stakeholders to deal with the issue of adverse air quality in Delhi-NCR as the winter season approaches.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary discussed in detail about various measures being undertaken to reduce the impact of different sources of air pollution including industrial pollution; vehicular pollution; dust from construction and demolition (C and D) activities; dust from roads and ROWs; burning of municipal solid waste (MSW), biomass and The misc. waste; agricultural stubble burning; and dispersed sources. Greening and plantation initiatives to abate air pollution were also deliberated during the meeting.

Principal Secretary also discussed the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), its monitoring and measures to improve its enforcement at the field level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that strict implementation of the actions listed in the GRAP by all concerned is critical to prevent the worsening of air quality.

MM Kutty, Chairman, CAQM informed that industries of NCR are being shifted to cleaner fuels and out of 240 industrial areas, as many as 211 have already been provided CNG connection. Similarly, out of 7759 fuel-based industries, as many as 7449 have shifted to PNG/approved fuels.

Chairman, CAQM also briefed that there has been an increase in e-vehicles and presently 4,12,393 e-vehicles are registered in NCR. The number of e-buses and battery charging stations has also increased and now there are 4793 EV charging points in Delhi.

As regards, Construction and Demolition (C-D) waste management, CAQM informed that 5 C-D waste processing facilities with the capacity of 5150 tonnes per day (TPD) are operationalised and one more facility with 1000 TPD capacity is in the pipeline in Delhi. In Haryana, the C-D facility with 600 TPD capacity is operational and 700 TPD is in the pipeline. In Uttar Pradesh, 1300 TPD is operational and 2 facilities are in the pipeline. All the states were requested to augment C-D waste processing capacities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an effort to ensure the reduction of the paddy stubble burning across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the Principal Secretary to the PM instructed close monitoring of the issue by the Chief Secretaries of the three states.

He advised the in-situ management of paddy stubble through Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines and the use of bio-decomposers.

He also advised the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) to improve the technology. Elaborating on ex-situ management of paddy stubble, he advised working on developing the economic use of paddy straw.

He stressed developing adequate storage facilities for baled straw along with infrastructure for baling, briquetting and pelleting etc. for effective ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw. Further, strict adherence to the stipulated targets for co-firing biomass, with a focus on paddy straw, in the thermal power plants biomass was also discussed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the discussion, the Principal Secretary emphasized on a multi-pronged approach comprising several measures, such as procurement of biomass pellets, adopting the benchmark price issued by the Ministry of Power, expanding gas infrastructure and supply in the entire NCR region by March 2024, and ensuring expeditious supply of biomass on demand.

Further, there should be intensified drives to replace overaged vehicles, vehicles that are visibly polluting because of overloading and other reasons, and stricter implementation of actions envisaged in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by all concerned.

The meeting was attended by all major stakeholders viz. Secretaries to the government in the Ministries of Environment, Agriculture, Power, Petroleum, Road Transport and Highways, Housing and Urban Affairs, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, besides the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas, Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi, Central Pollution Control Board and the respective State Pollution Control Boards/DPCC were present in the review meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON