Police identify 27 more over Sunday’s clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have identified 27 more suspects involved in the last week’s violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Block C of north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, and that they were looking into the connections that the 25 people who have been arrested so far may have with terrorists and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Officials of the crime branch who are investigating the case said it emerged that Ansar Sheikh, the alleged main conspirator in the case, had close links with some suspects in Bangladesh, Assam and Haldia in West Bengal.

“Jahangirpuri is home to thousands of Bangladeshi refugees. Taking cognisance of the timing and place of occurrence, we can’t rule out rioters’ links with terrorism,” a crime branch officer associated with the probe said, asking not to be named.

“As many as 27 more accused in the case have been identified, and they will be arrested soon. Four of them have been found seriously involved in crime. Right now, we are keeping a close tab on their activities and movements. One of the prime accused is being interrogated,” he said.

The officer also said that the movements and call records of Ansar were being examined.

“We are also examining the phone calls made by him a week before the communal violence. It will give us clear picture as to the people who were in regular touch with Ansar, an iron scrap dealer, before the communal violence broke out in Jahangirpui. Also, we are looking into his Haldia (West Bengal) and Assam connections,” he said.

Besides collecting digital evidence such as CCTV footage and call detail records, the crime branch is looking into the timing of the incident.

“According to local residents, the Ram Navami procession was taken through the same route and there was no problem. Two Hamuman Jayanti processions too passed through the route peacefully. It was during the third one that violence took place. We are investigating what changed during the third procession that led to clashes,” the officer said.

The police have lodged seven FIRs in the case.

Special commissioner of police (crime branch) Ravinder Singh Yadav said the stringent National Security Act (NSA)has been slapped against prime accused Ansar, Salim Chikna, Yunus Imam Sheikh, alias Sonu Chikna, Dilshad and Ahir.

“A proposal to this effect was submitted by the crime branch and cleared by the police commissioner on Tuesday,” Yadav said.