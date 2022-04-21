Delhi: Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri arrested after brief exchange of fire
The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 38-year-old Jahangirpuri based arms supplier after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini area and allegedly recovered eight country made pistols and seven live cartridges from his possession. Police said they are examining if the accused, who was shot in the leg during the encounter, was involved in the communal clash during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, in which a policeman was shot in the hand, on Saturday.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Yadav identified the accused as Rajan alias Rahul, a resident of I-block in Jahangirpuri, was arrested by the special staff of Delhi Police’s outer north district when he was allegedly taking a consignment of firearms to be sold to criminals in outer-north and adjoining districts.
“We can’t rule out his involvement in supplying arms to the accused involved in communal clash during Hanuman Jayanti procession near Jama Masjid in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. He has about 70 previous cases, including cases under the Arms Act, snatching, theft, NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and two encounters with police,” he said.
The DCP said that the police received a tip-off about Rajan’s whereabouts, following which they laid a trap to nab him. “The accused was intercepted while coming from the side of Bawana Road towards Rohini Sector 36 on a stolen Scooty. On noticing the police, the accused opened fire at the police team using his country made pistol. To stop him from fleeing, the police also fired three rounds, out of which one bullet hit his right leg. We also recovered eight country made pistols and seven live cartridges from his possession. He is presently being treated in a hospital and we will soon interrogate him to find out his involvement in the Jahangirpuri case,” he said.
Notices served to religious centres, DJ operators to keep noise under control
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday issued notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted 'ambient air quality standards with respect to noise' marked for certain zones.
First patient to survive heart transplant at PGIMER joins as hospital attendant
Walking down the sterile corridors as one of the hospital's newest attendants, 21-year-old Mohit, who was the first patient to survive a heart transplant at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, could not help marvel at how life has come a full circle for him. Mohit became the second person to get a heart transplant at the hospital and the first to survive it.
Class 4 student looks out of bus window, dies after head hits pole in Gzb
A student of Class 4 of a school in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, died of severe injuries after 10-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj, a resident of Surat City in Modinagar stuck his head out of the window of his moving school bus and hit it against a pole of a nearby gantry gate on Wednesday morning. Police identified the boy as 10-year-old a resident of Surat City in Modinagar, Anurag Bhardwaj.
IPS officers transferred, promoted in major rejig
Mumbai In a major reshuffle, more than 20 senior IPS officers were either promoted or transferred or both by the state government, including joint commissioner of police crime branch, Mumbai. Officers ranking from special inspector general to deputy commissioner of police in Maharashtra have been part of this rejig. Vinayak Deshmukh, who was the superintendent of police, Jalna, was promoted as additional commissioner of police and posted in west region Mumbai.
HC ruling: Courts don’t have expertise to decide on micro financial planning of educational institutes
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that courts are not equipped to determine issues related to charging and utilisation of fee by educational institutes with any mathematical precision, and such disputes should normally be decided by the relevant regulatory authority on the basis of material produced before it. It was argued that due to the countrywide lockdown imposed in March 2020, classes were conduced online and hostels remained closed.
