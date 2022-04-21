Delhi: Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri arrested after brief exchange of fire

The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 38-year-old Jahangirpuri based arms supplier after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini area and allegedly recovered eight country made pistols and seven live cartridges from his possession. Police said they are examining if the accused, who was shot in the leg during the encounter, was involved in the communal clash during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, in which a policeman was shot in the hand, on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Yadav identified the accused as Rajan alias Rahul, a resident of I-block in Jahangirpuri, was arrested by the special staff of Delhi Police’s outer north district when he was allegedly taking a consignment of firearms to be sold to criminals in outer-north and adjoining districts.

“We can’t rule out his involvement in supplying arms to the accused involved in communal clash during Hanuman Jayanti procession near Jama Masjid in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. He has about 70 previous cases, including cases under the Arms Act, snatching, theft, NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and two encounters with police,” he said.

The DCP said that the police received a tip-off about Rajan’s whereabouts, following which they laid a trap to nab him. “The accused was intercepted while coming from the side of Bawana Road towards Rohini Sector 36 on a stolen Scooty. On noticing the police, the accused opened fire at the police team using his country made pistol. To stop him from fleeing, the police also fired three rounds, out of which one bullet hit his right leg. We also recovered eight country made pistols and seven live cartridges from his possession. He is presently being treated in a hospital and we will soon interrogate him to find out his involvement in the Jahangirpuri case,” he said.