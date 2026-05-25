New Delhi, Police investigating the killing of a 60-year-old watchman in outer Delhi's Peeragarhi village are probing multiple angles, including vehicle theft, personal dispute, and a possible dispute over parking, an officer said on Monday.

Police probe multiple angles in Delhi watchman murder case

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The officer told PTI that prima facie there could be multiple reasons behind the murder, but the actual motive would become clear only after the accused are arrested.

"Teams are working on four to five possible reasons behind the incident, including vehicle theft, personal enmity, and dispute over parking. More than eight teams have been deployed to crack the case," the officer said.

Police have gathered crucial information regarding the movement and possible whereabouts of the accused, he said, adding that the case would be solved soon.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when the victim, identified as Bijender Bharadwaj, was on duty at a tempo stand in Peeragarhi village where he worked as a watchman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, CCTV footage from the area showed an SUV parked at one corner of the road with its headlights on while the victim sat on a chair nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, CCTV footage from the area showed an SUV parked at one corner of the road with its headlights on while the victim sat on a chair nearby. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A man later stepped out of the vehicle carrying a large stick and assaulted Bharadwaj, police said.

As the victim tried to flee, the accused got back into the SUV and ran him over once, pushing him towards a corner. When Bharadwaj attempted to escape towards the main road, the accused allegedly ran him over again before fleeing around 2.54 am, police said.

Police said skid marks were found at the scene, indicating that the vehicle had braked during the incident.

An officer said CCTV footage from nearby roads, traffic intersections and commercial establishments was being scanned to trace the SUV and identify its occupants.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A case under sections 103 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Paschim Vihar West police station, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.