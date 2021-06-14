Police, revenue dept to scale up enforcement of Delhi’s new lockdown norms

With the state government easing more lockdown curbs, the revenue department and police said they will scale enforcement up this week to not just ensure distancing and mask discipline, but also compliance with conditions imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) such as a 50% cap on restaurant capacity, prohibition on bars, restrictions on visitors at religious places and the 8pm deadline for shops to shut.

There will also be special focus on weekly markets, which have been allowed to open on a trial basis. The state government on Sunday allowed one weekly market to open per day in each municipal zone. The national capital is divided into 12 municipal zones.

“Weekly markets are prone to large crowds. They offer a wide range of products and the footfall comprises people across the demographic. These have to be put under strict surveillance,” said a senior official in the revenue department.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that all shops will be allowed to operate through the week, restaurants may reopen for dine-in after nearly two months of closure, apart from allowing weekly markets to reopen.

The revenue department has deployed 250 enforcement teams across all 11 districts in the city, said the official.

Senior police officers also said the force has increased the number of personnel deployed on the ground, and will work closely with other agencies concerned, such as the local administrations and civic agencies to ensure the updated unlock norms and conditions are enforced properly.

“Following the fresh guidelines, our primary focus will be on weekly markets, crowded markets, malls and restaurants. Personnel will visit these places to ensure shopkeepers and restaurant staff ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed and carry out instructions such as making provision for sanitisers, maintaining distancing and wearing masks. Shops and restaurants can stay open only for the designated timings. Action as per law will be taken against violators. We will continue with our awareness campaigns as well,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena.

Officers said they have held meetings with trader associations and the managements of religious places, which have been allowed to open, but without visitors. “The onus of implementing the guidelines will be on these associations, and the police will assist them however possible,” said DCP (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.