‘Politics of education vs jail’: Sisodia pens open letter from inside Tihar Jail

Jailed Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said it is much easier to throw political opponents in jail than giving quality education to children.The Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is in Tihar jail over allegations of irregularities in formulation and implementation of Delhi excise policy, penned an open letter titled ‘Politics of Education vs Politics of Jail’ while in custody. Sisodia in his letter said BJP's problem with the politics of education is that it builds nations and not leaders. Sisodia, who has been arrested by the ED hours ago, termed politics of education as not an easy task and not a recipe for political success. Continuing its attack on the saffron party, he said that the politics of jail might be winning under BJP rule but the future belongs to the politics of education. “It is easier to jail people raising voices against the government or running government by threatening political opponents than opening and running state-of-art schools and colleges”, Sisodia said. “Motivating parents, children and teachers for education is a lengthy task. But you only need to pressurise four officials of probe agencies to excel in jail politics”, Sisodia wrote in his letter. Recalling the Uttar Pradesh Police notice to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore over her song which sparked controversy and the arrest of Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera who was forced to deboard from a plane and arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia claimed Arvind Kejriwal's only crime is that he set up a political alternative to the politics of Modi. Crediting the ‘Delhi model of education’ for the AAP's success in Punjab, Sisodia claimed that non-Congress and non-BJP governments have risen above politics to learn about good works done by each other. “The schools in BJP-ruled states are in shambles, but their chief ministers are now forced to give five-minute ads on television boasting about their commitment to education”, the AAP leader said, claiming that the future belongs to the politics of education.

Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case.(PTI)

