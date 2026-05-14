Polls for vacant MCD standing committee seats to be held on May 23

In a bid to fill six of its vacant seats in its standing committee, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections on May 23, a notice sent by the corporation on Tuesday stated. Elections for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the zonal wards committees will also be held on the same date.

The six standing committee members will be elected by the ward committees of their respective wards.(HT_PRINT)

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The six standing committee members will be elected by the ward committees of their respective wards. The notice, seen by HT, stated that the elections for the standing committee and the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the wards committees will be held by a secret ballot, and those wishing to be candidates will have to submit their nominations,signed by them and two other MCD members, to the municipal secretary till May 19.

The MCD’s standing committee has a total strength of 18, and a current strength of 12. On March 31, nine members of the standing committee had retired after drawing of lots was completed, after multiple delays in the same. Three of the vacant seats were elected on April 29.

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