Pollution: Central panel allows resumption of construction activities in Delhi-NCR

The Centre's air quality panel on Monday withdrew all restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) with immediate effect. The decision was taken in the wake of an improvement in pollution levels and meteorological forecast, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said. t

The panel also gave its nod to the entry of trucks into Delhi. The lifting of restrictions was subject to persons/agencies undertaking activities strictly complying with dust control norms.

The CAQM wrote on its official Twitter handle, “The CAQM considering the improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast allows the resumption of C&D activities in NCR and also the entry of trucks into Delhi with immediate effect.”

On Friday, the central panel allowed authorities in the region to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect. It had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category for the second consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 290 earlier in the day.

The AQI in Noida and Gurugram stood at 293 and 225, respectively.

