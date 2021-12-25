Pollution in Delhi stays ‘severe’ for fourth day

As pollution levels in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ zone for the fourth straight day, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday asked citizens of the city and experts to pitch in with measures for a permanent solution to Delhi and the National Capital Region’s (NCR) air crisis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 415 (severe) at 4pm on Friday, as against 423 on Thursday. Pollution levels plunged into the “severe” category for the first time since December 2 on Tuesday, and have remained in that zone since then, showed data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Commission put out newspaper advertisements on Friday, saying that the Supreme Court in a December 16 order directed the body to invite suggestions from the public and field experts, as part of its efforts to permanently solve the region’s annual winter air hazard recurrence.

“We plan to use the suggestions we receive for our long-term planning. We will consider these on their merit towards devising a long-term strategy for Delhi-NCR,” said a CAQM senior official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November, Delhi recorded 11 “severe” air days according to data from CPCB, the highest since detailed records have been maintained by the pollution watchdog.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, the weather office attributed the city’s ongoing pollution spike primarily to meteorological factors, including slow winds.

“There was hardly any wind yesterday [on Thursday]. The mixing height [height of vertical mixing of air and suspended particles above the ground] is very shallow. This happens when the temperatures are very low and there is no wind. We expect air pollution levels to improve marginally tomorrow [Saturday] and significantly on December 26 and 27 because rain is expected,” said VK Soni, head of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) environment and research centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The air quality is likely to improve to the “very poor” category on Christmas day and December 26 according to the Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality early warning system. Pollution levels are likely to improve significantly from December 27, when the AQI is expected to be in the “poor” or “moderate” category.

The city meanwhile recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Friday, a notch below normal. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, logged a maximum temperature of 22.9°C, a degree above normal.

The weather office has forecast marginally higher minimum temperatures for the city in the coming days, primarily due to the advent of a western disturbance, which is likely to give Delhi some light rain the day after Christmas, as well as Monday and Tuesday. (PLEASE CHECK THIS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}