Home / Cities / Delhi News / Pool bath to seasonal diet: How animals at Delhi Zoo are beating the summer blues!
delhi news

Pool bath to seasonal diet: How animals at Delhi Zoo are beating the summer blues!

Some of the facilities for summer at the zoo include thatched roof, agronet sheds, serpentarium with air conditioning to maintain temperatures, coolers specially for large mammals, planks and platforms for carnivores to sit, and wooden balls to play.
By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 12:57 PM IST
A tiger is seen taking a dip in a pond for some respite from the scorching heat. Delhi Zoo is meticulously following summer drills to keep the animals cool and comfortable.

Delhi Zoo is still closed, following the Covid-19 protocols, and for those of you who are missing out on all the lovable antics of animals inside, here’s a sneak peak of what they are up to, and how they are encountering Dilli ki garmi!

Animals are being given seasonal leafy veges, cucumbers and fruits such as melons, bel, and even dishes such as kheer (for bears) and khichadi.

While many are cooling off in the sprinklers or rolling in the mud, some like the elephants are enjoying the pool bath. And come to think of a summer appropriate diet, and the scorching heat has made them get hooked to seasonal leafy veges, cucumbers and fruits such as melons, bel, and even dishes such as kheer (for bears) and khichadi (for elephants, monkeys, bears and rhinos). Ramesh Pandey, director, National Zoological Park, Delhi, says: “We are taking the best possible care of animals and meticulously following summer drills to keep them cool and comfortable. The enrichments done have also made the enclosures vibrant, which is good for both the animals and the visitors (when they arrive again). We have also arranged thatched roof, agronet sheds, serpentarium with air conditioning to maintain temperatures, coolers specially for large mammals, planks and platforms for carnivores to sit, and wooden balls to play with.”

So as you stay indoors enjoying cucumbers in salad, here’s how the deers are relishing them too. And alongside some other snapshots of BTS chilling...

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

