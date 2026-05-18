Pool vehicles, trim VIP convoys: Delhi Police’s fuel-saving memo

The Delhi Police has issued a memorandum for its personnel, including senior officers, to start rationalisation of government vehicle usage in a bid to reduce fuel consumption. The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal last week. In a significant change, Delhi Police have also asked for rationalisation of VIP/VVIP carcade size across Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

The memo, seen by HT, issued on Saturday, states that the force must take immediate and effective steps to curtail avoidable vehicular movement, optimize deployment of available vehicles, and promote economical use of fuel. One of the key directives is that staff, posted in offices having metro and public transport connectivity, particularly at police headquarters, is “encouraged to use public transport for routine commuting wherever operationally feasible”.

“The dak motorcycles and two wheelers at police stations and units shall be pooled and deployed only for essential official work,” it further says, adding that personnel should also carpool for court and common official duties . “IOs and staff proceeding from the same Police station/sub-Division/unit to the same court, office, or destination shall, as far as practicable, travel together in a pooled vehicle.”

Routine meetings, crime review meetings and inter-unit consultations and conferences should be held through video conferencing or other virtual modes to avoid “unnecessary movement”.

“All supervisory officers shall ensure strict compliance with the following instructions, so that the department contributes meaningfully to the national effort for conservation of fuel and reduction of unnecessary expenditure,” the memo states.

In a significant change, Delhi Police have also asked for rationalisation of VIP/VVIP carcade size across Delhi. “Security units shall ensure minimum essential deployment of vehicles in VIP/VVIP movement, without compromising security, protocol, or operational requirements,” it says.

DCPs have been asked to periodically review fuel consumption, keep logbooks, and ensure vehicle utilisation to ensure need-based deployment and economical usage. “Abnormal consumption shall be examined immediately,” the memo says.

The has been further asked staff to prioritise Indian-made products for government procurement, as well as for personal use.

Police have also been asked to ensure control of electricity usage by switching off extra lights, fans, and other electrical equipment, and that ACs are kept between 24-26° Celsius.

The memo further states that all vehicles should be kept in roadworthy condition through timely servicing, maintenance of tyre pressure, proper engine tuning, replacement of worn-out parts, and periodic inspection of fuel systems. “Poor maintenance leading to avoidable fuel wastage shall be avoided. Unit heads shall ensure that vehicles are not overused when due for service and that upkeep is monitored as part of fuel-saving measures,” it says.