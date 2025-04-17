Power min takes stock of Delhi’s first battery power storage facility

Delhi power minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday took stock of a recently installed battery energy storage system (Bess) set up in Kilokari, south Delhi, which will aid in providing power supply during outages and bridge the demand gap in peak summer, officials familiar with the development said. Last year, peak summer demand crossed 9,000MW. (Photo for representation)

Describing the facility as the country’s “first commercially approved standalone” facility, Sood said it would improve supply to around 100,000 domestic consumers and reduce network overloading.

The Bess technology is designed to store electricity in rechargeable batteries for future use. It ensures a more consistent and dependable energy supply, particularly when integrating variable renewable sources, such as solar and wind. The project leverages lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is recognised for its safety, thermal stability, and longevity.

“This standalone Bess will help integrate renewable energy seamlessly into the grid, enable grid stabilisation, and manage peak electricity demand. This landmark system by BSES will soon be dedicated to the public, marking a historic milestone in the power sector for both Delhi and the nation. The project sets a benchmark for regulatory innovation and advanced technology in India. Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, the government’s top priority is to strengthen Delhi’s power infrastructure, which has been neglected for the past 10 years,” Sood said after the inspection.

The minister said the facility will be inaugurated soon. An official said that more such facilities will be set up in the coming months, and there is no specific target.

Set up at the 33/11kV substation, the facility is designed to supply up to four hours of power daily—two hours in the day and two in the night—in the congested Kilokari locality near Ashram, officials said.

A power official said the facility will ensure uninterrupted supply and optimise purchase costs. “Bess will be charged during off-peak hours with surplus or low cost power available, which will be supplied (discharged) during peak demand. This will help savings in power purchase costs by avoiding costly market purchase during the period of peak power demand. Also, in case of faults or planned outage, this system can be used to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the area,” the official said.

The project is a collaborative partnership among BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), IndiGrid—India’s first listed infrastructure investment trust in the power sector—Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), a global non-profit supporting equitable and sustainable energy transitions, amperehour and TERI.

Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi was leveraging new technology for power, Sood rapped the Aam Aadmi Party for claiming power outages since they lost the elections.

“These self-proclaimed and unemployed leaders are spreading confusion through bot armies. Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly claimed that the BJP would end power subsidies. But lies don’t last long. Our BJP-led government is working tirelessly not only in the power sector but also to improve Delhi’s overall infrastructure,” Sood said.