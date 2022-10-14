Power tariffs can’t be flexible like fuel prices, says Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said making electricity tariffs flexible like the prices of petrol and diesel will prove “dangerous”, and advocated that the “Delhi model” should be adopted across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If the rates of electricity will be decided on the basis of fluctuations in rates of other commodities, then the prices of electricity will also go sky high and will impact the common people,” Sisodia said in Udaipur on Friday where he was attending a meeting of state power and energy ministers.

The meeting was convened by the Centre which was also attended by senior officials of electricity departments and representatives of state electricity commissions.

Sisodia said the main goal of the governments should be providing uninterrupted power at affordable rates to the people, and not running power companies for profit.

“Currently, the electricity regulatory commissions in different states fix power rates after considering several factors. These include the expenses borne by electricity companies, salaries of employees, etc. But if prices of electricity are made flexible like that of petrol and diesel, then it will prove to be dangerous for the public. Power costs will go out of control like fuel, if we apply the same mechanism,” Sisodia said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defending the power subsidy that the AAP government provides to Delhi residents, Sisodia insisted that it does not translate into poor financial health for the state.

“State governments which are facing financial distress should understand that it is because that they have failed to use the taxpayers’ money properly, that they did not stop corruption, and that they did manage their resources judiciously. No state that has faced financial distress has ever given free electricity to its residents. Rather, electricity and water are expensive in these states. It is the job of the government to provide basic amenities to the public with the taxes that they pay,” said Sisodia.