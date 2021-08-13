Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pregnant women to get Covid jabs at their check-up facilities in Delhi

An official order by the Delhi government stated that vaccination of pregnant as well as lactating women shall be done through CoWin portal in walk-in mode.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Lactating women will be able to get themselves vaccinated at the sites where they go for routine immunisation of their children. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Pregnant and lactating women will now be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the clinics where they go for their ante-natal and post-natal check-ups, an official order issued by the Delhi government stated.

This means that lactating women will be able to get themselves vaccinated at the sites where they go for routine immunisation of their children.

"In order to enhance coverage of vulnerable cohort of pregnant and lactating women, it is directed that their Covid-19 vaccination may be done at the health facility site where they report for their regular ANC/PNC check-up, on the designated days of the week," the order said.

Also Read | First nasal vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech gets nod for Phase 2/3 trial

The medical officer and the vaccinator are already present in the health facility along with the vaccines, as these centres also serve as cold chain points, it said.

"Vaccination shall be done through CoWin portal in walk-in mode. Training of vaccinator for conduct of these sessions on CoWin must be ensured. All efforts must be made to keep the vaccine wastage to the minimum," the order said.

Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chairman Anurag Kundu said lactating women would have to face issues since they would have to step out for the vaccination of their children and then again step out for their own vaccination and also face the hassle of registering on Co-WIN portal.

"Based on @DCPCR's recommendations, the Delhi Govt's Health Department has issued orders allowing lactating mothers to get themselves vaccinated for Covid-19 at the centres (and the same day) meant for children's routine immunisation. They no longer need to make separate visits now," he tweeted.

