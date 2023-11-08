Preparations underway for 'artificial rain' in Delhi: Gopal Rai

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday that preparations are underway to implement the 'artificial rain' project presented by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He mentioned that the government has asked for the proposal by Thursday, to seek necessary permissions from the Supreme Court by Friday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai during a press conference in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. (HT Photo)

"A meeting was held with IIT Kanpur experts regarding cloud seeding for artificial rain. We have asked them to send us the proposal on artificial rain by tomorrow so that it can be produced before the Supreme Court for necessary permissions,” news agency PTI quoted Rai as saying following a meeting with IIT Kanpur experts on artificial rain.

He mentioned that during the meeting with scientists from IIT Kanpur, they conveyed that ‘cloud seeding’ could only be attempted if there were clouds or moisture in the atmosphere. Rai added, "Experts anticipate that such conditions could develop around November 20-21. We have asked the scientists to prepare a proposal in this regard which will be submitted to the Supreme Court."

Rai also referred to the initial meeting held in September with IIT-Kanpur experts, during which a presentation was given on artificial rain. This meeting included suggestions from 24 members and researchers from various organisations. “The experts brainstormed ways to reduce vehicular pollution, dust pollution, biomass burning, and other kinds of pollution. Scientists from IIT-Kanpur gave a presentation on inducing artificial rain in Delhi and the costs involved. We have requested them to prepare a detailed presentation which will be shown to the chief minister. We will certainly consider this idea,” Rai said.

The PTI report also quoted Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director-General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), saying, “Certain nuclei are sprinkled into the clouds to facilitate cloud condensation, leading to rainfall. In India, research on artificial rain is ongoing, but it has not made significant progress so far.”

What is artificial rain?

Cloud seeding is an artificial method used to increase rainfall by introducing certain substances into clouds that serves various purposes, including reducing the impact of droughts, preventing forest fires, increasing precipitation, and enhancing air quality.

During cloud seeding, chemicals like silver iodide, potassium iodide, and dry ice are released into the sky using airplanes and helicopters. These chemicals attract water vapour, leading to the formation of rain clouds. It usually takes about half an hour for this method to make it rain.

However, the success of the artificial rain depends on specific meteorological conditions, such as the presence of moisture-laden clouds and suitable wind patterns.

