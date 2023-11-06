IIT-Kanpur ready to tackle Delhi-NCR air pollution with artificial rain: Report

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has reportedly developed a potential solution to address the problem of air pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring regions. They propose the use of "artificial rains" through cloud seeding to help clear pollutants and dust from the air. Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution levels at NH9, in Ghaziabad, India on Sunday, November 05 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The premier institute has been working on creating the necessary conditions for artificial rains for over five years and conducted successful trials in July, reported the Economic Times. The researchers have obtained the necessary permissions from government authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for cloud seeding, according to the report.

However, the implementation of artificial rains requires specific meteorological conditions, such as the presence of clouds with adequate moisture and suitable winds. Cloud seeding and creating artificial rain is not an exact science yet and it remains to be seen whether it can work in pre-winter months or at scale.

It also involves obtaining multiple approvals, including those from the DGCA, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Special Protection Group responsible for the prime minister's security, to fly aircraft over the national capital gasping for fresh air.

In September, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said the city government was preparing to attempt cloud seeding for its winter action plan to combat air pollution.

“Experts from IIT-Kanpur also gave a presentation on how artificial rain can be produced. We have requested them to prepare a detailed presentation outlining various facets such as implementation and financial burden. The presentation will be placed before the CM and we will further explore the possibility of implementation of the measures,” said Rai.

Manindra Agrawal, a professor at the computer science and engineering department of IIT Kanpur who spearheaded this project, explained that artificial rains could offer temporary relief for up to a week to residents in the National Capital Region (NCR) who are suffering from poor air quality, reported ET.

With Delhi's air quality entering the 'severe plus' category for the second time in three days, stringent curbs under stage IV of the graded response action plan kicked in on Sunday.

Under Stage IV of GRAP, only CNG, electric and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi. Exemptions are granted only to those involved in essential services. All medium and heavy goods vehicles not engaged in essential services are also banned in the capital, according to the latest order.

