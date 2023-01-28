Prepare for Lok Sabha 2024, Delhi 2025, BJP tells members at meet

Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must expose the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and “uproot Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi”, and work towards the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the Delhi assembly elections in 2025. He was addressing party leaders at the BJP’s state executive meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, at which the party passed a political resolution to expose the failures of the AAP-led Delhi government.

Addressing the meeting, Thakur said, “I campaigned in many areas in the city during the Delhi municipal elections and found that people are no longer impressed by the Kejriwal government. This was reflected in the recent election results where AAP won by a negligible majority. It is our resolution to take the development works being done by the Narendra Modi government in Delhi to the public and ensure the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the 2025 assembly elections.”

He added, “In the last eight years in Delhi, the Modi government has undertaken development projects worth more than ₹ 1 lakh crore for the city. Under the guidance of the central government, the Delhi Development Authority and the Lieutenant Governor are carrying out development work at the Yamuna riverfront. Due to the work being done by the Lieutenant Governor on the Najafgarh drain, it is now becoming a tourist attraction.”

Thakur told BJP leaders that the party will have to tell people again and again that corruption is AAP’s basic ideology, and added, “Let us take a new resolution today to uproot Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi.”

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that in the recently concluded municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the party managed to increase its vote share.

Addressing party workers, Sachdeva said, “We should dedicate the next 400 days to organising regular contact programmes at the ground level to ensure we win all seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls next year.”

BJP MLA and leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “The Kejriwal government is a corrupt government which is now completely cut off from the public and has cheated the people of Delhi.”

The BJP also accused AAP leaders for stalling the Delhi mayor election and attacking its councillors. All seven BJP MPs presented the work done by them in their respective parliamentary constituency at the state executive meeting.