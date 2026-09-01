Probe ordered after 10-year-old girl dies weeks after collapsing at east Delhi school

The Delhi government on Monday ordered an inquiry into the death of a 10-year-old girl who died at a city hospital more than a month after she was allegedly taken ill following an incident at her government school in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar.

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The girl’s family alleged that she collapsed after being made to stand at the back of her class as punishment for forgetting to bring a book. They also alleged that the school delayed taking her to hospital.

However, officials at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), where she died, said the girl had been suffering from subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a rare and almost always fatal brain disorder. She died on August 27, they said.

The family staged a protest outside the school on Monday, demanding answers about the alleged punishment and the circumstances in which the girl fell unconscious.

According to her aunt, the girl left home in Kalyanpuri at around 7am on July 22. At about 9.30am, her class teacher called the family, saying the girl had soiled her clothes and asking them to bring a change of clothes. About five minutes later, the teacher called again and asked them to take her home, the aunt alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} The girl’s grandparents went to the school and found her unconscious in an open area, the aunt said. After regaining consciousness, the girl allegedly told them she had forgotten to bring a book and had been scolded by her teacher and asked to stand at the back of the class with her hand raised. “She was scared and soiled her school dress,” the aunt told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl’s grandparents went to the school and found her unconscious in an open area, the aunt said. After regaining consciousness, the girl allegedly told them she had forgotten to bring a book and had been scolded by her teacher and asked to stand at the back of the class with her hand raised. “She was scared and soiled her school dress,” the aunt told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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The family further alleged that after the other students and teacher left the classroom, the girl was locked inside. She told her grandparents that she had banged on the door and asked to be let out, but the teacher opened it only later and found her collapsed, the aunt alleged.

The girl again collapsed after recounting the incident, following which the family took her to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. She was subsequently referred to IHBAS, the family said.

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The family said the girl had previously been diagnosed with a neurological condition and had been undergoing treatment. They said they had not approached the police earlier because they hoped she would recover and explain what had happened.

IHBAS officials, however, said the girl had been receiving treatment for SSPE for around six months following a consultation at AIIMS. The officials said SSPE is a progressive brain inflammation caused by persistent infection with the measles virus and has a mortality rate of about 95%. “The condition of the patient deteriorated eventually, following which she passed away on August 27,” an IHBAS official said.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said an impartial inquiry had been ordered. “The tragic death of the student at the school in East Vinod Nagar is a deeply distressing and serious matter. An impartial inquiry is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Sood posted on X. He said the concerned teacher had been transferred with immediate effect to ensure a fair investigation.

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Sood added that if the inquiry found negligence, dereliction of duty or any other lapse, “strict and appropriate action” would be taken.

The government also announced a pilot project to establish dedicated medical rooms in 100 government schools, offering first aid, basic health support and counselling. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would subsequently be expanded to 1,086 schools, based on the pilot’s evaluation. The government has allocated ₹5 crore for the first phase.